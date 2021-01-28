Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,554,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

