Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Etsy comprises approximately 6.1% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded up $12.34 on Thursday, reaching $205.71. 100,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,258. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $226.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

