Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $792.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $792.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $824.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.60 million. Energizer posted sales of $736.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

NYSE ENR traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $45.40. 502,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

