Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $60.82 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00005089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $60.82 million and $3.65 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $560.48 or 0.01740385 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,110,654 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

