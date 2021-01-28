Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives $90.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

