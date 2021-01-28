Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 232.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.53) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTA stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $928.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

