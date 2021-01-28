EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will post sales of $33.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.03 million and the highest is $33.50 million. EMCORE posted sales of $25.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $132.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.68 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of EMKR stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 167,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,350. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.