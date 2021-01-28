eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.63. 1,894,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,514,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

