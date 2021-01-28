Elrond 1-Day Volume Reaches $146.39 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $55.66 or 0.00182147 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $933.61 million and approximately $146.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.84 or 0.01727399 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond's total supply is 21,080,742 coins and its circulating supply is 16,773,901 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

