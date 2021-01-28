Eli Lilly and (LLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $207.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $213.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.