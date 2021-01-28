Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold a total of 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

