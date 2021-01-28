Electroneum (ETN) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and $507,381.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,230,344,564 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

