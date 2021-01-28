Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $138.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESLT. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

