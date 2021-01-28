Elamachain (ELAMA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $676,290.00

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Elamachain has a market cap of $6.30 million and $676,290.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00053465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00131681 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070754 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00278392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 tokens. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

Buying and Selling Elamachain

Elamachain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

