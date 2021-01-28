Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $8.77 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $72.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

