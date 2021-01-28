Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of SGAM opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

About Seaport Global Acquisition

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.