Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 5,000 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

