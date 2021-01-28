Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Shares in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 30.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.