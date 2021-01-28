Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $244,000 in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.