Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,830.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,775.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,638.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.