Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.43-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

