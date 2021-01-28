Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. 3,285,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,345. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

