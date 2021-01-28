Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

