Edward F. Martin, Jr. Sells 871 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSM opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,092,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 122.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 157,811 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

