Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 457,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

