Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Down 18.4%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares traded down 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.10. 1,120,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,317,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
The stock has a market cap of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
