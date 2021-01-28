Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Down 18.4%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares traded down 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.10. 1,120,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,317,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The stock has a market cap of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

