Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $8.21. Edesa Biotech shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 213,310 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.57.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
