Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $8.21. Edesa Biotech shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 213,310 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

