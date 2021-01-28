Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

EC stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 248.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 730,379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

