Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

ECL opened at $207.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.18 and its 200 day moving average is $206.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

