ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

