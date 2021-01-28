Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.
NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $764.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.