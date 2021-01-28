Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $764.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

