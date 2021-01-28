EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.80.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

