Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 129,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,841. The stock has a market cap of $626.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

