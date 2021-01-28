Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Stock Price Down 22.6%

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)’s stock price traded down 22.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 237,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 118,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.