Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 2,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

