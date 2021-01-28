e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.99 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $445.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00402269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000258 BTC.

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,221 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,910 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

