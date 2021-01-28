e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $414.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.00403261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000268 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,135 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,824 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

