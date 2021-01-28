DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Trading 13.9% Higher

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 10,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Get DXI Capital alerts:

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.