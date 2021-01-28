Dune Network Price Up 285.7% Over Last Week (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 90% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 285.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $1,405.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00052952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00130961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00276967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,277,894 coins and its circulating supply is 355,652,274 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

