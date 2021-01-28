Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.68 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.58 to $1.68 EPS.

NYSE DRE opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

