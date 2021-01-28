Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58 to $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. Duke Realty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 2,217,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,804. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

