Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $6.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $24.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

DUK stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.37. 20,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

