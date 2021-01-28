Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 10,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 1.79. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

