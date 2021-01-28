Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 16,053,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 6,940,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,970 shares of company stock worth $893,537. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

