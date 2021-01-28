Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 16,053,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 6,940,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.
DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.
In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,970 shares of company stock worth $893,537. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
