Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 307.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 190.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $97,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,970 shares of company stock valued at $893,537. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

