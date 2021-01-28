DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 5.4% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $54.06. Approximately 24,170,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,558,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

