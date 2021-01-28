Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.218-7.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.18.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

