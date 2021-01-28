Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

