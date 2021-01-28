Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,223. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.