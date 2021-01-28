Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $7.98 on Thursday, hitting $243.62. 38,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.95. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.77.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

